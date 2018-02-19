Broward school district providing free counseling for anyone

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Public Schools district is providing free counseling for anyone who needs it.

Grief counselors are on hand at the Parkland Recreational and Enrichment Center off Trails End and Pine Island Road, in Parkland.

A 24-7 phone hotline has also been set up: 754-321-HELP.

You can also get help by emailing wesupport@browardschools.com or texting “FL” to 741741.

