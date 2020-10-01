Broward School Board votes to resume in-person learning starting Oct. 9

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board has voted to resume in-person learning for students on Oct. 9.

The unanimous decision came Thursday afternoon after an emergency meeting.

The breakdown will go as follows:

Students in grades pre-kindergarten through second grade will return on Oct. 9.

Grades 3 through 6, and 9th graders will return on Oct. 13, and all other grades will return on Oct. 15.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.