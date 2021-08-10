FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board has voted to keep their mask mandate for students in place for the upcoming school year.

In a vote of 8-1 on Tuesday, the board ruled in favor of the mandate. The board will also hire outside legal counsel to challenge the state’s rules and executive orders.

The vote comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order blocking school districts from implementing mask mandates.

The governor also threatened to withhold the salaries of superintendents and school board members who enforce mask mandates.

A heated argument was recorded between two women outside of the school board building as members inside met.

Dozens of protesters could be seen with signs — for and against mask mandates.

“You gotta think about the long-term mental health of the kids!” said one protester.

“We have the kids more than they do. We have the kids for six, seven hours in the classroom,” said another protester wearing a mask.

Board members and other officials in the meantime discussed the reopening plan and mask-wearing policy.

“I think that the governor is a bully,” said Florida Senator Perry E. Thurston, Jr. “He’s trying to intimidate the school board members who we have selected to protect our children.”

Those who signed up to speak to the school board members were allowed two minutes to have their voices heard.

“People are depending on you,” said Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco. “We did a phenomenal job last year through our summer experience not having the spread of COVID. One of those protocols was wearing a mask.”

“You have an entire community behind you,” said parent Nancy Fry. “Please ignore the few loud voices and the abuses of power and stand with your students and constituents. We’re behind you, please protect us.”

Others spoke up against a mask-wearing policy.

