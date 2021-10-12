FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools won’t be getting a permanent superintendent just yet.

The School Board on Tuesday voted 3-6 against a motion to appoint interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright to the position permanently.

Cartwright was hired earlier this year after the resignation of former Superintendent Robert Runcie. When she was hired, there was a stipulation in her contract essentially saying that she would serve in the role as a placeholder and would be unable to apply for the permanent position.

A national search then would have been conducted for a permanent candidate.

However, over the last few weeks, school board member Nora Rupert felt that Cartwright was doing a good enough job and proposed giving her the position permanently.

The vast majority of the school board said that while they feel that Cartwright has done a good job, they feel that it is too early to extend her the position and that they should still conduct a nationwide search for a candidate to fill the position.

However, some did say they were open to modifying Cartwright’s contract to allow her to apply to the permanent position.

Ultimately, the motion to give Cartwright the position failed. Another motion that would have tabled the proposal for discussion in the future also failed.

Cartwright currently remains in her interim role and an outside consultant will help the district search for a permanent superintendent.

