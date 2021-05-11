Broward School Board reaches vote on Runcie’s exit

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward School Board has reached a decision regarding Superintendent Robert Runcie’s exit plan.

On Tuesday afternoon, the agreement was approved with a 5-4 vote.

The agreement was put together by Runice’s attorney and the Broward School Board’s Chairwoman Dr. Rosalind Osgood.

The $743,052 offer as part of the separation agreement was approved with the decision. Originally, Runcie wanted $400,000 added to his Florida retirement account. However, Osgood agreed to $80,000.

One change that was made was that once an interim superintendent is named, Runcie will transition from his superintendent position to a consultant.

An interim superintendent can be named as soon as Tuesday afternoon.

His last day will be Aug. 10.

