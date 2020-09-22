Broward School Board meets in-person to discuss reopening of schools

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie is hoping to get his plan to reopen schools approved, but there are others who feel the district is not ready for in-person learning.

The Broward School Board held their first in-person meeting on Tuesday to discuss when to reopen schools.

“This transition is not an easy one, nor should it be,” said Runcie.

Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco was in attendance and had critical words for the school board members.

“None of you in here are scared that you’re sitting in this group of people that you don’t know what they did last night?” said Fusco.

Some students in Broward County could be back in the classroom in as soon as two weeks.

“We take this very seriously in terms of making sure that the state that we’re in, we are doing it in a way that is as safe as possible,” said Runcie.

Runcie said he would like to have his plan approved by Thursday, which would propose a staggered start date with elementary and K-8 school students starting on Oct. 5.

Middle and high school students would return to school a week later.

Parents would be able to choose if they would want their child to continue e-learning or to head back to campus.

However, teachers would have to teach those in the classroom and those staying at home at the same time.

“We’re not saying we don’t want schools to open. We’re not saying we want to keep people out, what we’re saying is that we need to make sure that our schools are going to open safe,” said Fusco. “People are still contracting the virus. People are still dying and if the nine of you and Superintendent Runcie are okay with having people die on your watch, on your hands, then you guys stand up there and you vote to open schools when they’re not ready.”

The meeting continues to take place into the afternoon.

