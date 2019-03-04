Broward School Board holds campus security workshop ahead of Runcie ruling

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One day before the Broward School Board is expected to decide Superintendent Robert Runcie’s future, members once again tackled school security.

The board held a safety workshop on Monday, hours before they are expected to vote on whether or not to fire Dr. Runcie.

School board member Lori Alhadeff, who lost her daughter, Alyssa Alhadeff, in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is leading the push to remove the superintendent.

“I’m hoping that the board decides to fire Superintendent Runcie tomorrow,” she said.

Alhadeff is not the only Parkland parent calling for Runcie to step down. A public safety town hall held in Coral Springs last week featured a heated exchange between the superintendent and Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter, Jamie Guttenberg, died in the Feb. 14, 2018 massacre.

“I can’t help but blame you,” said Guttenberg. “My daughter is dead, and this community is coming apart.”

Runcie replied, “I know that no matter what we keep doing, I’ll keep hearing, ‘It’s not enough,’ and I know why I hear that because I can’t bring your daughter back.”

Alhadeff needs five votes to fire Runcie. The last time board members were officially polled, only one of the nine said the district leader needs improvement.

Monday’s workshop comes on the heels of the MSD Safety Commission’s recommendation that all districts should be implementing immediate changes.

“I don’t want more guns for the sake of having more guns,” said Broward School Board member Laurie Rich Levinson.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who chaired the MSD Safety Commission, has spoken favorably of Runcie.

“I can’t say anything but other than extremely positive things about the superintendent and his staff,” he said.

But Alhadeff has made it clear that she wants Runcie gone.

“This is a big decision I know the board needs to make, but it’s the right decision.” she said, “and tomorrow I will bring out all of the different reasons why.”

Board members are expected to vote on Runcie’s fate Tuesday morning.

