Broward School Board announces new security measures

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board is taking steps to improve school security in the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Broward Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie sent out an email this weekend to all parents and guardians outlining the measures being taken, beginning in the fall, to make sure students and teachers are safe.

Among the changes expected are:

at least one school resource officer for every school

enhancing active assailant training

upgrading surveillance camera systems

single entry point for campus visitors

requiring ID badges for students and staff

locking classroom doors at all times

expanding mental health services for students and staff

The school district has hired an independent security firm to make recommendations for security enhancements.

But reviews from members of the Parkland community were mixed. Some said the school district has not been moving fast or far enough.

“Until he’s ready to reevaluate the PROMISE Program, I don’t care what he puts in writing, this superintendent,” said Andrew Pollack, the father of Parkland shooting victim Meadow Pollack, referring to an intervention-based Broward program created to correct student behavior.

Last month, the Broward school district acknowledged Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz had been referred to the PROMISE Program back in 2013 after he vandalized a bathroom at Westglades Middle School.

PROMISE is an acronym that stands for Preventing Recidivism through Opportunities, Mentoring, Interventions, Supports & Education.

