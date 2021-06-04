NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – The Salvation Army of Broward County celebrated National Donut Day while showing appreciation to local first responders and healthcare workers.

The organization handed out boxes of donuts to firefighters and deputies at the Broward Sheriff’s Office headquarters, Friday morning.

The donation was made in partnership with Dunkin’ Donuts.

“Some small act of kindness can go such a long way,” said Alyse Gossman with the Salvation Army of Broward County. “They do so much for our community, and we just wanted to give a small token of appreciation to thank them for their support.”

The charitable organization also distributed the sweet treats to workers at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

In total, the Salvation Army of Broward delivered hundreds of donuts to frontline workers at 14 different locations. It’s carried on this sugary sweet tradition since 1938.

