Broward sales tax increase will be on ballot in November

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County voters will decide in November if they want a sales tax increase to fund transportation projects.

County commissioners agreed on putting the referendum on the ballot, a move that would generate more than $350 million.

The sales tax hike would increase the current six-percent tax to seven percent.

The 30-year surtax plan is designed to cover transportation projects.

Among some of the transportation projects are improvements to intersections (pavement markings, drainage improvements, bike lanes), school zone safety, expanded transit routes and possibly a light rail.

