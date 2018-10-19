Broward residents to vote on 1-percent sales tax hike for transit improvements

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Broward County voters hit the polls this Monday for early voting, they will run into a penny tax on the ballot.

Tired of traffic? Broward officials are reminding residents they will get a chance to do something about it on election day.

“It’s not gonna get any better,” Broward County Mayor Beam Furr said. “We have to be looking forward. We have to look ahead.”

When voters head to the polls on Nov. 6, they’ll have the chance to vote on whether to boost the county sales tax from six to seven percent.

If the referendum passes, it’ll help raise $16 billion over a 30-year period. All of the funds will go toward transportation improvements.

“I get asked almost constantly, ‘What are you gonna do about the traffic?'” Furr said, speaking to a group of Hollywood residents on Tuesday night.

Within the first year, Furr said, residents will begin to see more county buses and widened intersections.

All in all, the money will be used to reduce traffic, improve signals, make safer sidewalks and create more bike paths.

Officials said an independent oversight committee will be monitoring the billions of dollars raised to ensure it’s being used for its intended purpose.

“Checked it for economic feasibility, and it passed all the way through,” Furr said, “so the voters can take comfort in that.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Broward Sample Ballot

www.browardsoe.org/Voter-Information/Sample-Ballot

Miami-Dade Sample Ballot

www8.miamidade.gov/global/service.page?Mduid_service=ser1511964640434245

