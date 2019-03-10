Broward residents protest referendum giving millions in bonds to local police

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the Broward County community pounded the pavement in Hollywood ahead of special elections that could result in multimillion-dollar loans to two police agencies.

Protesters gathered in front of James Leatherwood’s apartment on Saturday to protest the pricey referendum.

If it garners enough votes in Tuesday’s elections, the referendum would give $100 million to Fort Lauderdale Police and $78 million to Hollywood Police for renovations to their department buildings.

Leatherwood, who was a suspect in a murder, was allegedly unarmed when Hollywood’s SWAT team shot and killed him, Sept. 5.

“This is crazy. They want all this money to build a bigger police station, and they’re not even handling things that are happening wrong with the police in the communities now,” said Chantel Reid, Leatherwood’s mother.

The departments said the renovations are much needed. Protesters consider the move irresponsible.

If passed, the bonds would be paid off over a 30-year period.

