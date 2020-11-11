Broward residents in certain cities asked to reduce water usage as crews work to clear floodwater

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have been working to clear standing water that has persisted in some Broward County cities, but officials are urging residents to reduce their water consumption.

All morning Wednesday, pump trucks could be seen making their way in and out of one Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, working to clear Tropical Storm Eta’s aftermath.

“I’ve never seen it this bad,” said one area resident.

One woman who lives near Southwest Sixth Street and 28th Avenue said the water came into her home and with the floodwater came critters and creatures as well.

The dangers of floodwater have not only been swirling inside. Surveillance footage captured someone in Melrose Park taking an unexpected fall while treading water, Monday night.

While the worst of the weather may be over, the cleanup process for so many has just begun.

“Smelling the water that’s sitting a foot in your house and not knowing what to do and can’t do anything, you feel hopeless,” said resident Selena Cook.

The storm also wreaked havoc on wastewater systems in the county.

Southern Regional Wastewater Treatment Center officials said they are processing more than double the wastewater than usual so they’re asking residents in certain cities to reduce their water usage.

Residents in the following areas are asked to reduce their use of water for the next two days:

Southern Broward County

Hollywood

Pembroke Pines

Dania Beach

Hallandale Beach

Miramar

Pembroke Park

Residents are asked to reduce the length of their showers, limit flushing of toilets in their home and to not run their dishwasher and avoid doing laundry.

