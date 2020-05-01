Broward Public Schools release schedule for Class of 2020 virtual graduations

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools have released the schedule for their upcoming virtual graduations.

The graduations are set to begin 10 a.m. on June 15 with Cross Creek Center. The graduations will take place daily through June 28.

The graduations will be broadcast on BECON-TV and will also be streamed live on YouTube. To view the full schedule, click here.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools also released their schedule for virtual graduations. For more information, click here.

