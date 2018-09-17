Broward prosecutor arrested after shoplifting incident at Aventura Publix

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A prosecutor for the Broward State Attorney’s Office was arrested after, police said, she was caught shoplifting at a Publix supermarket in Aventura.

Stacey Honowitz, a veteran lawyer with more than 30 years of experience, faces a misdemeanor theft charge in Saturday afternoon’s incident.

Aventura Police officers were called to the supermarket, located at 18995 Biscayne Blvd., after the staff at the store claimed to have caught Honowitz shoplifting.

Officers reviewed surveillance video and interviewed employees before charging Honowitz.

Police said because this was her first arrest and she is facing a misdemeanor charge, she did not need to spend time behind bars.

Honowitz managed to avoid the booking process and having a mug shot taken.

Broward State Attorney’s Office spokesperson Constance Simmons issued a statement on Monday that read, “We have been made aware of the incident by the prosecutor. She has been suspended pending an administrative review.”

