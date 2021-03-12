Broward pediatrician accused of child pornography charges appears in court

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County pediatrician charged with several counts of child pornography has made an appearance in court.

Dr. Michael Mizrachy pleaded not guilty in federal court, Friday.

The 49-year-old is accused of being a predator after pornographic images of children were allegedly found in his home in January.

Mizrachy faces two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of using online services to talk to minors.

He has been ordered to have no contact with any children, except his own, which will be supervised by their mother.

