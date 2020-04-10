Broward orders public to wear face coverings while inside businesses

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is requiring the public to wear face coverings while inside essential businesses.

The order, which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, requires the public to wear face coverings in essential businesses.

People providing essential services also must wear face coverings during in-person interactions with the public.

The order does not apply to young children under the age of 2 and individuals who have difficulty breathing.

The order also does not apply to public safety, fire and life safety personnel because their personal protective equipment requirements would be governed by their respective agencies.

The CDC recommends the public wear cloth face coverings and leave the medical-grade masks for healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines of the pandemic.

For more information on CDC recommendations for face coverings, click here.

