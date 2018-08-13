Broward officials tout new security measures as first day of school nears

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward school officials demonstrated new security measures put in place this school year to help students and parents feel safe.

A celebration was held at Olsen Middle School in Dania Beach, Monday, to highlight improvements made as students gear up to return to class, Wednesday.

“It’s been a tremendous amount of work that we’ve been doing,” said Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie.

New fencing, additional cameras, armed guards and single points of entry have been implemented in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre on Feb. 14.

Although not every school will have single point entry, Runcie said all schools will have “components” of single point entry.

Stoneman Douglas will feature all of the aforementioned security measures, but parents still feel like it’s not enough.

Fifteen-year-old Anthony Borges will be entering his sophomore year after he was shot five times in the Parkland massacre.

However, Borges’ father said he won’t be returning to any school and will be homeschooled instead.

“Six months later, they don’t fix nothing,” said Royer Borges. “They don’t do nothing to change the environment, the school to get safe, so it’s not safe for us.”

Officials said every public school in the district will have at least one armed guard on campus.

“For some, I get calls, ‘Hey, this is too much.’ For others, it’s not enough,” Runcie said. “We’re just gonna continue to do what we can.”

