Broward officials discuss sales tax increase to fund transportation

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Commissioners are meeting Tuesday to begin debating a one percent sales tax increase to fund transportation improvements.

The tax hike would increase sales tax from 6 percent to 7 percent in the county.

There was a similar move in 2016, where a tax increase was put on the ballot for voters to weigh in on, but it failed.

County officials estimate the increase would generate over $357 million in the first full year in 2020.

Commissioners will listen to a proposal by an assistant county administrator at 2 p.m., and a public hearing will take place sometime in June to discuss placing it back on the ballot later this year.

A notable difference this time around is the money generated from the tax hike would be placed in a countywide trust fund, as opposed to a split account between the county and cities.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.