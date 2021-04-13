Broward nurse finds racial slur written on garbage can at Hollywood bus stop

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward nurse found a racial slur written onto a garbage can in front of a bus stop in Hollywood as she was driving into work.

The message was found along Johnson Street, east of Memorial Regional Hospital, on Monday.

“I was driving by yesterday to work,” Louisa Riviello, who spotted the message, said. “I slowed down because there was an accident. When I saw the garbage can, I was just floored.”

Scrawled onto the garbage can was the message: “Keep killing N-word.”

“It bothered me all day, all night, and I had to do something,” Riviello said.

Riviello, who works as a nurse at the hospital, walked up to the garbage can and spun it around, so passing drivers on Johnson Street could not see the inscribed slur.

However, she added, turning around the garbage can to hide the slur was not her point.

“It’s not the vandalism. It’s the message behind it,” Riviello said. “It’s that it’s real, and it’s here. People pretend like it’s not, but it is. I still want people to know that it’s there, it happens. Just to replace it doesn’t fix the problem.”

It is not clear who owns the garbage can, which has been removed from the area by the City of Hollywood.

A Broward County Transit spokesperson said they do not believe they own the garbage can.

It is also unclear how long the message has been inscribed onto the waste bin.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.