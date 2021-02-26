Broward names veteran educator Monika Moorman as its Teacher of the Year

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A veteran Broward County educator has been named the district’s Teacher of the Year.

Monika Moorman is a 23-year veteran teaching first through fifth grades at Central Park Elementary in Plantation.

She was named the district’s Teacher of the Year during a celebration at the annual Caliber Awards at the Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

“Thank you to you, Broward educators, for going above and beyond during these trying times,” Moorman said. “I am proud and humble to represent you, wherever this journey takes me, and I’ll make sure to advocate for our needs.”

Moorman said she teaches to make the world a better place and added she believes it is a teacher’s responsibility to challenge students to become inquisitive, assertive and self-aware.

She also said children should be taught to stand out rather than fit in.

