Broward, Miami Gardens mayors discuss COVID-19 response at virtual town hall

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida lawmaker and two mayors came together virtually to discuss the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florida State Rep. Shevrin Jones hosted the virtual town hall meeting alongside Broward County Mayor Dale Holness and Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert, Monday afternoon.

“I want to give just kind of a case update of where we stand right now,” said Jones.

“The fact that we are having this event online, that’s a change that we’re going to see more of,” said Holness. “Learning online is going to last for a long time. People working online is going to last for a long time.”

Gilbert said South Floridians need to be proactive, and the state and federal government need to do more testing. He said he wants to expand the testing at the Hard Rock Stadium site.

“I’ve asked the governor to ask the federal government to expand the testing at that site, so that people in this community can get tested,” he said. “We ought to shift, not just from staying inside in social isolation and distancing yourselves. We need to test as many people as possible.”

Another drive-thru testing site will be opening in Broward County on Friday near U.S. 441 and Sunrise Boulevard.

“[COVID-19] is not prejudiced. It does not discriminate. It will get black, white, Hispanic, Asian, old and young,” said Gilbert.

Holness answered questions as to why a cruise ship with sick passengers on board was allowed to dock at Port Everglades.

“We have to be humanitarians at the same time that we’re working diligently to ensure that we’re not allowing the spread of COVID-19 further in our community,” he said.

With Easter and Passover around the corner, Gilbert and Holness discussed options for religious leaders.

“Easter is coming up, Good Friday is coming up, and this will be the first time we celebrate it the way we celebrate it, but we’re going to find a way to do it virtually,” said Gilbert.

“God gave us knowledge, wisdom and understanding, and if we exercise that, as He advises us, as He teaches us to, we’ll be protecting ourselves and our families and our communities,” said Holness.

When Holness was asked how the county is going to help residents once the pandemic ends, he replied that the economic impact is going to be quite strong, and people are going to suffer for a considerable span of time, but he’s making sure social services like the Urban League of Broward County and Hispanic Unity of Florida have enough funds to help those in the community.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

