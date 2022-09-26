MIAMI (WSVN) - School district officials in Broward and Miami-Dade counties said classes will go on as scheduled on Tuesday, as Florida residents continue to closely monitor Hurricane Ian.

A tweet posted by Broward County Public Schools reads in part, “Schools and district offices will be open tomorrow during regular hours.”

A tweet from Miami-Dade County Public Schools reads in part, “Tuesday, September 27 will be a regular school day @MDCPS.”

However, both districts have canceled after-school activities on Tuesday.

BCPS officials said those activities include field trips and night classes.

“Aftercare will be available; however, we ask that parents pick up their children from aftercare as soon as possible,” officials wrote.

“Aftercare programs will continue as normal. Additional updates will be provided,” said the tweet from M-DCPS.

Schools in Monroe County will remain closed on Tuesday.

For more information from BCPS, click here. For M-DCPS, click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.