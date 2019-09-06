Broward, Miami-Dade entities to send thousands of supplies to Dorian-ravaged Bahamas

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - They’re packed up and ready to go lend a helping hands to the Bahamas.

Organizations across South Florida are getting ready to send off thousands of supplies from sites across the area to those in dire need an hour’s plane flight away.

7News cameras captured employees at Big Dog Tackle in Pompano Beach collecting supplies, Friday night. The business is working with several companies and organizations to help those in need.

Forty boats and two planes will drop off supplies at a church in the Bahamas. Church officials will then distribute the donations.

“Our biggest goal was to make sure that this stuff is going to the right people,” said Big Dog Tackle owner Nicole Zapetis.

​Meanwhile, Rotary Club 6990 is also sending supplies on Friday.

“We have a 181-foot ship leaving tonight with four shipping containers,” said Barbara Gobbi with Rotary District 6990.

More donations will also be shipped over Saturday morning.

“We are definitely going to have loaded boated heading over to the Bahamas,” said Zapetis.

And while supplies are already headed to the island nation, more donations are still needed.

“We’ve gotten different locations at different Winn-Dixies within Broward and Dade,” said Jaylah Sandoval, HITS 97.3.

Cox Media Group is set up throughout South Florida to collect donations and will continue to do so for as long as needed.

“South Florida has been strong in helping out everyone, our friends and families in the Bahamas,” said Sandoval.

It was a familiar site in Fort Lauderdale this week, as a a fire station doubled as a donation drop-off site, and supplies continue to pour in.

For a list of donation sites in South Florida, click here.

