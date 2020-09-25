Broward mayor confirms relaxed restrictions as DeSantis announces Phase 3 for Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Mayor Dale Holness announced a list of relaxed restrictions for the county’s emergency order, as Florida Fov. Ron DeSantos announced he is moving the state to Phase 3 of reopening.

The mayor made the announcement at a media conference, Friday morning, as the County’s positivity rate hovered above 3%.

“Banquet facilities and function space can now operate at 50% capacity,” he said.

Changes to the order include:

Ballrooms and banquet halls can operate with limited (100 or less) attendees.

Youth sports can resume with restrictions.

Small groups (10 or less) may gather in parks.

Additional flexibility for homeowner associations related to pools and common areas.

The modifications to the executive order are effective immediately, and that’s music to the ears for businesses like Crystal Ballroom on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Owners Alberto Valdez and Raquel Campos said they haven’t been able to host an event in months.

“There’s no guidebook on how to deal with a pandemic. It’s a learning opportunity for all of us,” said Valdez.

“I’m proud of the people of Broward County,” said Holness. “We have worked well together with our cities, with our stakeholders. Businesses have responded positively towards the actions that we have taken. We’re all in this together, all of us are in this together, COVID has taught us this, that as human beings, we are interconnected.”

Holness’ announcement comes on the same day as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order lifting virtually all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses in the state.

“What that will mean for the restaurants is that there will not be limitations from the State of Florida,” he said.

DeSantis said he wants to move Florida to Phase 3 in an effort to reopen the state’s economy, but the order’s impact in South Florida remains unclear.

The governor’s order has also taken away a community’s ability to fine individuals for not wearing masks.

“I think what he’s about to do is to not even allow is to require people to wear masks when we’ve asked them to,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber during an interview with CNN.

“This was a political decision. It was clearly not intended to protect residents or even our economy,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber during an interview with CNN. “I think our governor has always tried to be as much like President Trump as possible, and I think he’s trying to follow his game plan when it comes to the virus.”

For local business owners, the news is good. Campos and Valdez said they expect Crystal Ballroom to be filled again soon.

“We’ve been nonstop on the phones calling. Our clients have been calling, giving us the news. Vendors have been calling, very excited for us,” said Campos.

“I’m so excited and happy that this is finally happening. It’s a step closer to the end,” said Valdez.

But some leaders worry the governor is moving too fast.

“I think I can sort of be a good team member with everybody. I’ve got to just call it as it is, which is, it’s just horrible, and it’s really going to kill people,” said Gelber.

Friday evening, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez released a statement that reads, “Civil citations issued for violation of the mandatory mask order are suspended. My staff and I are consulting with the County Attorney’s Office regarding the enforcement of the mask mandate at businesses. We want to ensure compliance with the state order, while also continuing to act in the best interests of our community.”

To read the full Broward County Emergency Order, click here. The order can also be viewed below.

Download Previous Next

To read DeSantis’ executive order, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.