Broward mayor announces relaxed restrictions for the county

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Mayor Dale Holness announced a list of relaxed restrictions for the county’s emergency order.

The mayor made the announcement at a media conference, Friday morning.

Changes to the order include:

Ballrooms and banquet halls can operate with limited (100 or less) attendees.

Youth sports can resume with restrictions.

Small groups (10 or less) may gather in parks.

Additional flexibility for homeowner associations related to pools and common areas.

The modifications to the executive order are effective immediately.

“I’m proud of the people of Broward County,” said Holness. “We have worked well together with our cities, with our stakeholders. Businesses have responded positively towards the actions that we have taken. We’re all in this together, all of us are in this together, COVID has taught us this, that as human beings, we are interconnected.”

To read the full Broward County Emergency Order, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.