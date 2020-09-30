Broward man wins $1 million from lottery scratch-off

(WSVN) - A South Florida man is now celebrating his newfound wealth after he won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, Juan Romero claimed a $1 million prize from the LUCKY $200,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game.

Romero chose to receive a lump-sum payment of $917,525.10

Lottery officials said the store where Romero bought the ticket will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.