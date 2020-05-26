Broward man faces judge after road rage incident along I-95

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward man appeared before a judge after accusations of road rage.

The man, identified as 30-year-old Stanley Dumervil, was arrested, Monday.

Police said Dumervil fired shots into the door of a tractor-trailer after something was thrown at his car on Interstate 95 and Sample Road.

Dumervil was charged with shooting into a vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is being held on a $10,500 bond.

Neither driver was hurt.

