Broward man faces judge after road rage incident along I-95

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward man appeared before a judge after accusations of road rage.
The man, identified as 30-year-old Stanley Dumervil, was arrested, Monday.
Police said Dumervil fired shots into the door of a tractor-trailer after something was thrown at his car on Interstate 95 and Sample Road.
Dumervil was charged with shooting into a vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He is being held on a $10,500 bond.
Neither driver was hurt.
