Broward man accused of making online threats against president

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County man has been arrested after he was accused of making threats against the president online.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Chauncy Lump.

According to a criminal complaint, Facebook alerted BSO to the existence of a video on Friday. Investigators said the video appears to show Lump wearing white cream on his face with his head wrapped in a turban.

Lump then went on to make threats against the president throughout the 7-minute video, with references to the killing of Qassem Soleimani.

Detectives said when they questioned him, Lump said the video was a joke and said “I shouldn’t have did it in the first place.”

Lump has been charged by the Secret Service with one count of making threats against the president.

He is scheduled to appear in federal court Friday afternoon.

