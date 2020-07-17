Broward implements daily 11 p.m. curfew starting tonight

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County has implemented a daily curfew as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

County Administrator Bertha Henry issued Emergency Order 20-22, which implements a daily curfew for the county.

The curfew goes into effect Friday night and will be from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The curfew is currently set to last through Aug. 1.

Gatherings of over ten people are not allowed.

People who enter a gym must keep a mask on throughout their workout.

Exemptions to the curfew include: active duty police, fire rescue, first responders, news media, delivery or transportation drivers, government employees, persons seeking emergency medical care and medical, health care and utility service personnel.

Also exempt are individuals traveling to and from their place of employment, returning to their homes after commercial travel and persons walking their pets within 250 feet of their residence.

