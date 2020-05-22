Broward hotels and beaches set to reopen next Tuesday

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As South Florida continues to enter a new normal, hotels and beaches in Broward County are slated to open back up on May 26.

Heiko Dobrikow of the Riverside Hotel in Fort Lauderdale described the job of someone disinfecting part of the lobby.

Dobrikow said, “Using the electrostatic mixture, he’s taking care of all the areas that are high-touch areas.”

At the Riverside Hotel, masks, temperature checks and social distancing are required for guests at the hotel.

Dobrikow said, “When our customers arrive at our hotel, we do a temperature check. Next, they’re going to go and check in. We provide them with a face mask, we provide them with sanitizer in order to enjoy their stay with us.”

Marge Muth, who lives near the hotel, said, “I’d rather be safe than sorry.”

All the hotel information needed for customers is now available on cell phones.

Inside rooms, extra items have been limited.

Dobrikow said, “There’s no more coffee makers in there, but you can call somebody to get coffee. There’s no more ironing board. There are no extra pillows or extra blankets because all of these are items that would have to be sanitized after someone checks out.”

At the hotel and restaurant, social distancing is a major challenge for the patrons.

“How do we keep the customers away from the bar? We put some clear dividers in it to have some separation,” Dobrikow said.

At Fort Lauderdale Beach, cones are in place to provide extra space.

After Memorial Day, the beach will be back open for business.

Miami-Dade is gearing back up for reopening as well, as unemployment continues to skyrocket.

Bill Talbert of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau said, “This is about jobs, jobs, jobs. It’s about people getting back to work. People want to travel and they want a vacation.”

Dobrikow said, “It is a new normal, but it’s also a good normal.”

No valet will be available, and hand sanitizing stations are being placed all over the hotel.

In Miami-Dade county, beaches and hotels will reopen on June 1.

