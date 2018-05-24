Broward high schools hold event to discuss recent school shootings

Students from a number of high schools in Broward County are hosting a “Speak Out and Act” event in response to the recent school shootings in Parkland and Texas.

Students from Miramar, Everglades, West Broward, American Heritage and several other high schools will have a student-led discussion where attendees will debate, discuss, perform and provide recommendations to the shootings that have taken place all around them.

A total of 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February, and 10 people were gunned down at Santa Fe High School in Texas last week.

The free event will take place at the Miramar Cultural Center, Friday at 7 p.m.

For more information, call 954-602-3198, or email elaroche@miramarfl.gov.

