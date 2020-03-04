Broward healthcare workers serenade premature baby going home from NICU

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A baby born premature was dressed in a mini graduation cap and gown while being serenaded by those who cared for him as he left the neonatal intensive care unit at Broward Health Medical Center.

Diontae El-Chols is going home after spending over three months in the NICU at the Fort Lauderdale hospital.

When he was born, Diontae weighed just over 3 pounds.

Now weighing 9 pounds, 4 ounces, he is ready to start his life with his twin brother and family.

