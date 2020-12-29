Broward Health to vaccinate general public members ages 65 and older on Wednesday

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the general public who are 65 and older will be able to get the COVID-19 on Wednesday, thanks to Broward Health.

Those looking to get vaccinated will do so at an undisclosed location after they make an appointment.

Broward Health officials said the vaccine doses will not be distributed at the Fort Lauderdale hospital and will only disclose the location to those who made an appointment to get their COVID-19 vaccination, in an effort to avoid people showing up to the hospital.

Those who meet the age requirements do not have to live in Broward County.

“Finally we have the vaccine here,” said Broward Health Dr. Aldo Calvo. “This is monumental, it really reaches a milestone in this COVID-19 pandemic.”

They plan on vaccinating 20 people each hour, totaling around 100 people a day.

“We will do our best to not only schedule your first dose, but also your second dose,” said Calvo.

Health officials will be distributing the Moderna vaccine and are optimistic that this moment will be a turning point in the pandemic.

“Our community has been battling this for more than eight months,” said Calvo. “We’ve asked everyone to wear a mask, maintain some certain form of physical distancing, wash your hands, quarantine for those people who are under investigation, and now finally we have the vaccine here to be offered to those 65 years of age or older, anyone who is 65 years of age or older. You don’t have to participate in a particular network, anyone in the community.”

Other healthcare workers will be able to get the vaccine as well, including EMS members.

Holy Cross Health is also administering the vaccine to patients 75 years of age and older.

“We’re ready to go,” said Holy Cross Health CEO Mark Doyle. “We have healthcare professionals that are working around the clock to vaccinate all our shifts.”

Doctors are hopeful that as more doses of the vaccine are distributed, brighter and healthier days are ahead.

“As they say, the light at the end of the tunnel — I can see that,” said Calvo.

Broward Health officials are adamant that no one will be able to get the vaccine without making an appointment first.

To schedule an appointment, call Broward Health’s Nurse Connect line at 954-759-7500.

With the demand to get vaccinated at a high, the phone lines are busy and may require those who would like to get tested to call several times to get through to an operator.

