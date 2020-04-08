Broward Health opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Another COVID-19 drive-thru testing site has opened in Broward County, this time in Lauderhill.

Broward Health will be testing patients for the coronavirus at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, located at 3700 N.W. 11th Place, starting Wednesday.

Those who would like to get tested must first pre-register to schedule an appointment and have a written script from a physician.

Patients who do not have a primary care physician and need help can download the BHealthy Now app that enables patients to get a virtual health screening from a board-certified physician.

Those who would like to pre-register can call the Broward Health line at 954-320-5730.

Patients who go to get tested at the site must bring a photo ID and the written script.

To download the BHealthy Now app, search for “Amwell” in the app store.

