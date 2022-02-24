(WSVN) - A South Florida woman has a lot to celebrate, one being a very special birthday.

Mary Helms turned 100 years young.

Her birthday was actually last month, but at the time, she was hospitalized after suffering a stroke and testing positive for COVID-19.

Staff at Broward Health had just minutes to save Mary’s life when she arrived last month.

She’s now alert, healthy and grateful to make it to 100.

Her doctors expect her to make a fully recovery.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.