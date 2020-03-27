Broward Health Foundation seeks donations, medical supplies for frontline healthcare workers

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Health Foundation, the fundraising department of Broward Health Medical Center, is seeking the public’s assistance in providing donations and medical supplies to protect their nurses and doctors fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

Broward Health is one of the largest public healthcare systems in the nation.

The foundation is in dire need of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as N95 masks, surgical masks, face shields, gloves and isolation gowns. Without access to these supplies, both the health and lives of the caregivers and the patients are at risk.

“Our caregivers have a passion for caring, and now we’re asking the public to show their passion for caring for them,” said Broward Health Foundation president Bill Diggs. “During this global health crisis, we need our community to help us secure the medical supplies that caregivers need to safely care for patients suffering from COVID-19.”

The foundation has set up a COVID-19 Relief Fund which also outlines the need for iPads so that patients can keep in contact with their loved ones.

They are also accepting monetary donations so that they can tend to any other needs that may arise during the spread of the virus.

“Gifts of all sizes are welcome and will make a tremendous difference as we unite to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” Diggs said.

To make any monetary contributions to the COVID-19 Relief Fund, visit their website or call them at 954-712-3980. If donors wish to donate via mail, they should also include the donation form which can be found on their website.

For any other information on the hospital, the foundation or other ways to help, email them at BHFoundation@browardhealth.org.

