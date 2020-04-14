Broward Health employees cheer on couple leaving hospital after being COVID-19

A couple who overcame COVID-19 received a warm send-off from Broward Health employees.

Broward Health shared video showing health care workers cheering as Louis and Doris Branker left the hospital.

The couple had been admitted to the Broward Health Coral Springs on Friday and were separated during their stay.

They communicated by phone during their time at the hospital but were reunited when they both beat the virus and were discharged.

