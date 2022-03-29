CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A four-year process mounts to this — a place everyone can come to reflect and remember the 17 lives lost at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb 14, 2018.

Broward Health Coral Springs unveiled the “Spirit of Caring” — a sculpture that represents the community coming together to care for the brokenhearted.

Doctors and nurses who worked on victims of the shooting as well as parents were in attendance.

The sculpture was created by artists Stephen and Judith Canneto. They said the statue is of a parent and two children, one older and one younger.

“They dance in the spirit of joy and of caring, the heart symbolizing the deep caring of a community for all of its members,” said Judith.

Also present at the sculpture’s unveiling was Broward Health CEO Jared Smith.

“It truly offers compassion and love and peace,” said Smith. “It’s such a beautiful, wonderful peace.”

Broward Health Coral Springs treated several of the shooting victims. Among their emergency room staff was Anika Dworet. Her son Alex was injured and her other son Nicholas was killed.

Nicholas Dworet was a shinning student and was captain of the swim team at MSD. He received a scholarship to swim for the the University of Indianapolis. His dream was to one day compete in the Olympics.

“We miss him. We miss him so much,” said Dworet’s father, Mitch.

Annika Dworet said the sculpture embodies the love she felt when the tragedy happened.

“Everybody that I had worked with, I did not think I could go back to work after the tragedy and their support and just helping me to come back to work at the pediatric ER was just extraordinary,” said Annika. “I will always be grateful for that.”

They hope the art will bring healing knowing that those lost will never be forgotten.

Officials at Broward Health said they are also planning to add flowers and benches so that people can visit.

