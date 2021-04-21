Broward Health celebrates milestone of distributing 100,000 vaccine doses

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Health has reached a major milestone in the pandemic.

On Tuesday, they administered their 100,000 vaccine dose in Fort Lauderdale.

Meanwhile, the vaccination sites at Hard Rock Stadium and Miami-Dade College’s North Campus are now administering the first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials urge members of the public to keep in mind it does not matter where they get vaccinated, as all sites welcome Florida residents.

No appointments are necessary at FEMA-supported sites.

Appointments are also not needed at the vaccination site at Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale.

Anyone 16 years and older can receive their vaccine at MDC’s North Campus.

For more information about vaccination sites in Florida, click here. To pre-register for the Hard Rock Stadium site, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

