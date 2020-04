FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Healthcare workers at Broward Health Medical Center were given a special musical performance as they fight the coronavirus.

The caregivers were treated to a performance by musical therapist Erica Gard.

She lead a group singing a rendition of the song “Lean on me” by Bill Withers.

