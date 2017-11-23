Broward Habitat Restore hosts Black Friday deals for charitable cause

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s bargain time at the Habitat Restore in Fort Lauderdale, and the profits are going towards a South Florida organization.

From sofas to tables or lighting to bathtubs, you’ll find just about anything for your home, for much less than the retail price.

“Here, we actually sell this for $149,” said Restore manager, Jamal Pennie. “It actually retails for well over $500 dollars.

The Habitat Restore has it all and this holiday season, they’re giving customers a bargain through a holiday raffle.

“The first 25 customers that come in will be given a a ticket,” said Pennie. “Each ticket will represent a certain discount.”

Whether you’re furnishing your home, or buying a gift for a friend – the money spent at Habitat Restore will go directly towards homes built by Habitat for Humanity.

“Why a lot of customers like shopping here is because what our mission is,” said Pennie. “I mean the proceeds from here go to construction sites that help build the housing for people.”

What you can purchase at the store reaches beyond the living room. “If you’re looking for any type of crown molding, any type of shutters, cabinets, granite — we have all of that in this building,” said Pennie.

The Habitat Restore will be opening up at 9 a.m., Friday. That’s when you’ll be able to get those raffle tickets – at least for the first 25 customers.

If you can’t make that sale, the store will be holding another one on Saturday.

