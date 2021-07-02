DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders are issuing a warning ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Department used mannequins and watermelons to demonstrate the dangers and possible injuries fireworks can cause when used incorrectly.

Officials want people to enjoy the holiday, but leave the fireworks to the experts.

“One thing that’s for certain: fireworks and alcohol do not mix,” said Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane. “If you are going to be partaking in some adult beverages, certainly do not participant in the actual lighting of the fireworks.”

He also gave a warning to keep an eye on children when fireworks are being lit.

“Small children are attracted to flashes of light, fire and sparklers so you need to really keep an eye on your children,” Kane said.

Officials also said fireworks that fly or explode are illegal in Florida.

