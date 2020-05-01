Broward first responders pay tribute to fire chief who lost battle with COVID-19

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders in Broward County held a touching tribute to a fire chief who lost his battle with COVID-19.

A procession of fire trucks from different departments drove from Miramar to Plantation to honor the life of Seminole Tribe of Florida Fire Chief Donald DiPetrillo, Friday.

The casket, covered in an American flag, arrived at a funeral home in Plantation and was saluted by first responders.

DiPetrillo died Thursday night at Memorial Regional Hospital after contracting the virus in early March.

He had been the fire chief for the Seminole tribe since 2008 and previously served as the Davie chief and also worked for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

