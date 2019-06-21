Broward firefighters perform good deeds, want little attention

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Some Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue firefighters provided help for a homeless woman who had nowhere to go.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Lt. Nikko Sanchez said the woman had no place to stay, Tuesday night, so firefighters from District 37 in Lauderdale Lakes used their own money to pay for a hotel room.

“Having an opportunity to impact someone’s life by doing something that’s unexpected,” Sanchez said. “That’s what really wows a community. My crews came across a homeless woman in the wee hours of the night.”

It was pouring down rain, and the woman had nowhere to go. Instead of just dropping her at the hospital, the firefighters used their own money and put her and her dog in a hotel for the night.

Broward Fire Rescue District Chief Kenneth Kronheim said, “It was one of those things that we just felt compassion for this woman, and we wanted to do the right thing.”

When Jennifer Besada’s electric wheelchair stopped working a few years ago, the firefighters from District 37 pushed her back to the station, got her home safe and made sure the wheelchair was fixed the next day.

Veronica Woods and her family lost everything they owned in a fire days before Christmas.

A few weeks later, District 37 invited them over for dinner and made sure there were presents for them to open.

When a fire destroyed the Livingston family’s home, District 37 was also there to help them rebuild.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.