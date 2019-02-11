Broward family sues Lime scooter company after crash leaves woman in coma

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is taking legal action against a popular scooter company, claiming the company put their loved one in a coma.

Ashanti Jordan has been in a vegetative state since a Dec. 28 collision with a Toyota Corolla while riding a Lime scooter in Fort Lauderdale. She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

That day, Jordan, a security guard at Broward Health Medical Center, had left work, and jumped on a scooter to take her home, four miles away.

Tracy Jordan, the victim’s mother, said her daughter loved her young brothers and sisters.

“Music was her thing, so to see someone so outgoing and spontaneous, to see them just confined to a bed, it’s a big change,” said the mother. “Right now, we haven’t discussed the prognosis yet ’cause they haven’t placed her skull back inside her brain yet.”

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, there have been 40 scooter accidents in the city since Dec. 1.

Jordan’s family said she was following the app’s instructions on where to ride, and believes the company is at fault for giving out bad information.

They claim the app told the 27-year-old to not ride the scooter on the sidewalk.

Therefore, she rode the scooter on the streets, which is illegal in Florida.

“She was living a life that she wanted. She was happy and content, and then she got on this scooter,” said attorney Todd Falzone. “She did was she was told to do, and this is how she is today.”

Lawyers said you have to agree to not ride on the sidewalk, pushing scooter riders, like Ashanti, onto the road.

“When you go through the Lime app and you are activating the scooter, the very last screen you see on your phone is this,” Falzone said as he showed the screenshot. “What it clearly tells you to do is break the law. They are in violation of Florida law. They were in violation of the law on the day of this incident. They clearly caused this accident to happen, because if Ashanti had been told, ‘You’re not allowed to be on the street. You have to ride on the sidewalk,’ which is what she should’ve been told that day, she wouldn’t have been where this accident took place.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Lime Scooters said, “The safety of our riders and the community is our highest priority, and we’re committed to making our streets safer by working with local governments to support safe infrastructure for scooters and bikes. Our thoughts remain with Ms. Jordan and her family.”

Jordan’s family said they plan to file suit this week.

“I’m trying to be patient, and I’m leaning on hope, you know. That’s really what I’m basing everything on, is hope,” said Tracy Jordan.

