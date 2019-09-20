Broward family of 3 sentenced in real estate scheme

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three members of a South Florida family who were convicted in a real estate scheme were given prison sentences.

A Broward County circuit judge sentenced Illya Tinker, the man prosecutors called the “mastermind” in the scam, to life in prison on Friday.

Tinker’s wife and son were sentenced to 35 years and 20 years, respectively.

Detectives called the trio “tomb raiders” for stealing dozens of properties, including from the estates of dead people, through their company, Global Management Consulting Group.

Prosecutors said the Tinkers then forged documents and sold homes they did not own.

“He has over $55,000 from me. That’s not fun,” said victim Joet Blair. “I’ve been working two jobs. I work very hard, so whatever they get, they deserve it.”

“It’s perfectly fair, and I have no remorse for none of them,” said victim Jeanette Blair.

In addition to prison time, the family must also pay restitution to the victims.

