FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After months of decreasing COVID-19 cases in South Florida, cases have been on the rise in the area, and frontline workers said their patients have gotten younger.

Some patients at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale have regretted not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The numbers have started going up again,” Broward Health Medical Center Chief of Staff Dr. Sunil Kumar said. “It’s really in the last week or so it significantly went up.”

One doctor inside of the hospital’s COVID-19 unit said he has a 15-year-old, a 20-year-old and a 32-year-old as patients inside of the intensive care unit and not all of them will make it.

Kumar said the Delta variant of the virus is more contagious and has been affecting younger, healthier people. He said almost everyone infected with the virus has not been vaccinated.

“Most of them are unvaccinated,” Kumar said. “I would say almost 98.9% are unvaccinated.”

7News had to suit up in full personal protective equipment to meet with some of the patients hospitalized with the virus, including 47-year-old Shawn Mosses, who has been in the hospital for five days.

Mosses spends 18 hours per day laying on his stomach. Otherwise, he said, he cannot breathe.

“If I would have known to take the shot, I would have taken one a while ago because the COVID is real,” Mosses said. “You need it. Don’t put it on hold. Go take the shot. Listen to me. If I would have listened my first mind, I wouldn’t be in this situation right now.”

“This a young, healthy gentleman,” Kumar said. “Unfortunately, [he] didn’t have all the information about vaccination. Now, he realizes it was a mistake, and he’s struggling.”

At another Broward hospital, Angela, who did not give her last name, has been in the hospital for nearly a week battling the virus.

Kumar said the pandemic is shifting, and those who are not vaccinated remain most at risk.

“There’s only one thing that you can do,” Kumar said. “There is no running away from this. You just have to vaccinate. It’s a preventable disease at this point, and you need to help yourself and your family from dying.”

Effective immediately at Broward Health Medical Center, only one visitor is allowed per patient per day due to the rising COVID-19 case numbers.

