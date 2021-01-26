Broward doctor accused of sending explicit photos to 13-year-old child

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested a doctor accused of sending explicit photos to a 13-year-old child.

BSO Deputies arrested 64-year-old Stewart Bitman, Tuesday.

BSO said detectives got information that in early April, Bitman sent a number of sexual text messages and nude photos of himself to a 13-year-old child.

Detectives believe Bitman knew he was talking to a child and said he portrayed himself as a teenage boy.

Authorities executed a search warrant at his home and Bitman was taken into custody and numerous electronic devices were seized for further analysis.

Bitman faces three charges of transmission of material to a minor and one count of solicitation of a minor.

Detectives are also working to identify any other potential victims.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

