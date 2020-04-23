Broward deputies searching for 4 shoplifters who struck multiple stores

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a group of people they are calling serial shoplifters.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos of four people accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from local stores, primarily diapers and other baby products.

The latest robbery happened at a Family Dollar on Southgate Boulevard and 72nd Avenue in North Lauderdale last week.

The group also ripped off a Walgreens in Tamarac and a Publix in Oakland Park, deputies said.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.